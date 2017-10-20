Head Hunter gang member allegedly involved in 'unprovoked, malicious assault' on motorists while on Johnny Danger memorial ride in Auckland

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault that occurred on Auckland's North Shore involving Head Hunter gang members that were taking part in a memorial ride for Johnny Danger in late April.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say about 12 Head Hunter gang members on motorcycles were heading down Coronation Road, Hillcrest on Friday April 27 around 9:40pm when one of them had a minor crash with a Nissan ute that was not part of the memorial convoy for Danger.

The driver and his passenger got out of their ute to check on the motorcycle rider, who was not injured.

As they did, police say another Head Hunter gang member approached the pair, who were simply checking on the rider’s welfare, and punched the driver in the head, causing the victim to fall to the ground where he remained unconscious.

He has then punched the passenger twice before the group left on their motorcycles.

The driver of the ute was left badly injured and the pair are shaken from their ordeal, and are still recovering.

The motorcycle involved in the incident was moved to a superette carpark on the intersection of Stanaway Street and Coronation Road.

Police say they are reviewing CCTV footage and would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or events that occurred after the incident.

In particular, a male riding a moped/scooter with a red and silver helmet who rode into the carpark within minutes of the incident and a male and female who were walking their white terrier dog who stopped to look at the damage to the motorbike at 9:53pm.

"This was an unprovoked, malicious assault and Police are looking to identify and hold the person responsible to account. We urge them to do the right thing and come forward.

"We are also asking for anyone who witnessed the ordeal or has any information to contact police," said Detective Senior Sergeant Marcia Murray.

Johnny Danger shot to fame in New Zealand after footage of him car surfing a taxi went viral in 2013.

Before his death in an Auckland motorcycle accident on Anzac Day he also had a four part show on MTV and produced NZ's fastest ever selling beer called Dangers Lager.

If you have any information that could help the police investigation, you can contact Waitemata CIB on (09) 477 5261.