'He would be thrilled' - Sir Peter Blake remembered by friends on board his old boat for America's Cup parade

In 1995 Kiwis were treated to the unforgettable scene of Sir Peter Blake hoisting the America's Cup aloft, so it's only fitting that Sir Peter's old boat, Tara, was in Auckland today for the latest parade.

Sir Peter was killed on-board Tara whilst on an environmental exploration trip in the Amazon in 2001.

The boat now belongs to Bruno Trouble, an old friend of Sir Peter, and another America's Cup legend, having created the Louis Vutton Challenger Series 34-years-ago.

Carolyn Robinson from TVNZ1's Seven Sharp was lucky enough to get an invitation on the famous boat during the America's Cup parade today.

She asked Mr Trouble what Sir Peter would have made of today's celebrations.

"He would be very happy because this young team (Team NZ) put an end to 15 years of sadness and humiliation.