'He was visibly shaken' – 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch explains why Phil Twyford's phone call from plane is a 'big deal'

1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch has explained why Transport Minister Phil Twyford's phone call from a closed door plane matters so much, and says he was "visibly shaken" while fronting media over the incident.

As Transport Minister, Mr Twyford should have known better than to make a call after the plane's doors had shut.
Earlier today Mr Twyford offered to resign for making a phone call on a domestic flight after the aircraft doors had shut in preparation for take-off.

Mutch broke down why the issue caused the reaction it did, on 1 NEWS at 6pm.

"It's clear he was visibly shaken by this, the reason that taking the phone call after the plane doors had closed is a big deal is because he is the Minister of Transport responsible for the Civil Aviation Authority and taking that phone call broke the rules," Mutch said.

She also added that Mr Twyford admitted he could face prosecution over the incident.

National MP Judith Collins was the one to bring the infringement to Parliament's attention Mr Twyford said.
Mr Twyford issued a statement today, saying he offered his resignation over the matter, but the Prime Minister declined.

"I recognise that I made the call when I shouldn’t have," Phil Twyford said. "This is inappropriate for anyone, but particularly inappropriate for me as Transport Minister.

"I apologise unreservedly.

"I have apologised to the Prime Minister and offered my resignation as Transport Minister. She has declined my offer but chosen to transfer my responsibility for the Civil Aviation Authority to Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter.

"I have referred the matter to the Civil Aviation Authority who will follow whatever processes they deem appropriate," Phil Twyford said.

The National MP brought the Transport Minister's indiscretion to the attention of the House after someone told her about his call.
Speaking to media at Parliament Mr Twyford revealed that it was National MP Judith Collins who brought the issue before the House and he hadn't given it a moment's thought before she did so. 

He again gave an unreserved apology while speaking to media, saying he "made a mistake" and his actions were "unacceptable".

Mr Twyford also revealed the call was made to a staffer and was around one minute long. He didn't reveal the details of the call and why it was so important to make at the time.

