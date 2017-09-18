'He was taken before his time' - wife of Napier crash victim with six kids gives touching tribute

A man who died in a car crash in Napier on Saturday leaves behind six children and a loving wife, who has given a touching tribute to the man she had been married to for 13 years.
Matthew Kyte
Source: Supplied
Matthew William Kyte, 35, was "a loving husband and father to six beautiful young children," his wife Holly Kyte told 1 NEWS.
"He was funny, intelligent and a very sociable person that got along with everyone he met," Ms Kyte said.
"He loved his family and friends and had big dreams ... sadly he was taken before his time.
"He will be missed so much and can never be replaced."
Police released Mr Kyte's name last night and are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash, which took place on Lamason Street about 4.10am in the suburb of Greenmeadows.
