'He was taken before his time' - wife of Napier crash victim with six kids gives touching tribute

A man who died in a car crash in Napier on Saturday leaves behind six children and a loving wife, who has given a touching tribute to the man she had been married to for 13 years.

Matthew Kyte Source: Supplied

Matthew William Kyte, 35, was "a loving husband and father to six beautiful young children," his wife Holly Kyte told 1 NEWS.

"He was funny, intelligent and a very sociable person that got along with everyone he met," Ms Kyte said.

"He loved his family and friends and had big dreams ... sadly he was taken before his time.

"He will be missed so much and can never be replaced."