 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'He showed people like me could be a Member of Parliament' - Simon Bridges says distant relative Koro Wētere was an inspiration

share

Source:

1 NEWS

National Party leader Simon Bridges paid tribute to his late distant relative, former Minister of Māori Affairs Koro Tainui Wētere, who died on Saturday, aged 83. 

Mr Wētere, died last week aged 83, was a relation of the National Party leader.
Source: Breakfast

Mr Wētere died at Te Kuiti Hospital in the King Country with family in attendance. 

He was a member of Ngāti Maniapoto and served as an MP between 1969 and 1996 for the Western Māori electorate. He became Minister of Māori Affairs in 1984 when Labour won the election. In 1990 he refused to translate his speeches given to parliament in Māori into English - one of many steps he took during his career to push the use of Māori language in public.

Mr Wētere was Mr Bridges' father's cousin, he said on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.  

"Growing up for me, whenever he was on television in the 80s, formative years for me", Mr Bridges said he feel proud. 

"He was our relative. He showed, people like me could be a Member of Parliament." 

"I think he's got a significant legacy, he was an important Māori minister, the most important in the 80s."

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Vettel caused chaos at the French GP after crashing into the back of Valterri Bottas as he lunged on the inside.

Watch: Whoops! Sebastian Vettel smashes into back of rival on opening corner of French GP

2

Thunderstorms, 110kmh winds expected today in Auckland, Northland and Waikato


3

Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie marry in Scotland

00:38
4
It was a close call for Michael Tabudravu as he caught the slip on camera this afternoon.

Raw video: Dramatic moment slip barrels down hill in Bay of Plenty, closing part of SH2

01:42
5
He said it was light hearted and "people listening to the full context would see it".

People 'need full context' of radio interview after comments on PM's baby - Simon Bridges

00:55
Mr Wētere, died last week aged 83, was a relation of the National Party leader.

'He showed people like me could be a Member of Parliament' - Simon Bridges says distant relative Koro Wētere was an inspiration

Mr Wētere was Mr Bridges' father's cousin, he told TVNZ 1's Breakfast.


03:13
Dr Gerhard Sundborn says sugar causes obesity, while the acidic PH level of the drinks also causes dental issues.

Kiwi doctor says NZ should follow UK and ban sale of energy drinks to kids

Advertising restrictions are also proposed there to curb the sale of unhealthy foods to kids.

01:34
Matty wasn't afraid to call out a case of very bad manners of the weekend.

Watch: 'I was rightly wound up' - seething Matty McLean shares experience of rude line jumper

TVNZ1's Breakfast weather presenter wasn't afraid to call out a case of very bad manners.

00:30
The Blues defeated Queensland 18-14 in the second match at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Watch: Courageous NSW Blues clinch 2018 Origin series after late sin-bin against relentless Maroons

The Blues defeated the Maroons 18-14 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney after a thrilling battle that went right down to the wire.

00:15
Anthem singer at the Denver Test completely butchers New Zealand anthem.

'Absolute train-wreck' - Musician and commentator weigh in on 'worst ever' rendition of Kiwi national anthem at Denver league Test

How did Crystal Collins get it so wrong?


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 