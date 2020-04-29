'He should be out' - Simon Bridges calls for Health Minister to be ousted from Cabinet

Simon Bridges is calling for Health Minister David Clark to be ousted from Cabinet after his latest lockdown controversy.

Dr Clark was seen moving boxes between his new house and old home in Dunedin during the Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown. However, the two properties are believed to only be a few hundred metres apart and Dr Clark said he had moved houses before the lockdown began.

The Prime Minister has also agreed that Dr Clark didn’t break the rules this time round. A spokesperson for Jacinda Ardern said based on what the Health Minister had advised her he moved house prior to lockdown, “and based on his description of events, had not breached the rules of lockdown“.

But Opposition Leader Mr Bridges says the Health Minister’s behaviour is not good enough. Dr Clark has breached lockdown rules twice already.

“This guy is the Minister of Health in the biggest health crisis we’ve ever seen. [He] should have been in Wellington doing his job - that’s where his focus should have been,” says Mr Bridges.

“We know the PM doesn’t have any confidence in him already and I just make this point: This is his third strike now in lockdown. He should be out.”