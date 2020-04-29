TODAY |

'He should be out' - Simon Bridges calls for Health Minister to be ousted from Cabinet

Source:  1 NEWS

Simon Bridges is calling for Health Minister David Clark to be ousted from Cabinet after his latest lockdown controversy.

But the PM has said David Clark didn’t break Level 4 restrictions when moving boxes between his old and new home.

Dr Clark was seen moving boxes between his new house and old home in Dunedin during the Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown. However, the two properties are believed to only be a few hundred metres apart and Dr Clark said he had moved houses before the lockdown began.

The Prime Minister has also agreed that Dr Clark didn’t break the rules this time round. A spokesperson for Jacinda Ardern said based on what the Health Minister had advised her he moved house prior to lockdown, “and based on his description of events, had not breached the rules of lockdown“.

But Opposition Leader Mr Bridges says the Health Minister’s behaviour is not good enough. Dr Clark has breached lockdown rules twice already. 

READ MORE
Health Minister David Clark confident he didn't break Alert Level 4 lockdown for third time despite moving between homes

“This guy is the Minister of Health in the biggest health crisis we’ve ever seen. [He] should have been in Wellington doing his job - that’s where his focus should have been,” says Mr Bridges. 

The Opposition Leader said the Government needs to flatten the curve without flattening the economy. Source: Breakfast

“We know the PM doesn’t have any confidence in him already and I just make this point: This is his third strike now in lockdown. He should be out.”

Dr Clark could have been let go from his role after the first two breaches which saw him doing activities no New Zealander was permitted to do under Level 4. On one occasion he went mountain biking on a trail, on another he drove 20 kilometres to go for a beach walk with his family.

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
