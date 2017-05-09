 

'He should get Eminem and I on and we'll battle it out' - 1 NEWS Reporter's challenge to talk show host John Oliver

Katie Bradford 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

Oliver seems to be pretty keen to show clips of Katie Bradford saying 'Eminem', so why not invite her on his show?
Source: Seven Sharp
Last Week Tonight Host John Oliver jokes about Eminem’s case against the National Party.
Source: Youtube/Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Bill English wasn't going to take Oliver's comments lying down.
Source: 1 NEWS

Katie Bradford

Ten people were hospitalised after a tower-drop ride malfunctioned in Turkey.

Video: Terrifying moment amusement park ride malfunctions, slamming riders into the ground

Toddler filmed alone in South Auckland.

Mother of crying toddler filmed wandering South Auckland street wearing only a nappy spoken to by police

Comments left on the Warehouse Facebook page after the public and store staff intervened in a woman allegedly beating a child

Woman charged after Warehouse staff and public step in to stop her allegedly beating young girl in store

Kiwi actor Cliff Curtis cast in lead role of upcoming Avatar movies

Masaga spooked all who passed him after training – except for a stone-cold Stephen Donald who didn't even flinch.

Watch: Chiefs jokester Lelia Masaga gets teammates McKenzie, Messam and Cruden squealing with funny scare-cam prank

A new innovation in farming sector looking to force rethink on preference for lean meat.

Could the way this lamb is produced be a game changer?

Act MP David Seymour, and others, are calling for blasphemy libel laws to be scrapped.

'It's bad to have a law that we're probably all breaking just about every God damn day' - MP

Bennett is already an associate finance minister so offers stability but Bridges offers a fresher face.

Protesters were 'more aggressive than I'd previously seen' - Paula Bennett tells court she feared repeat of Steven Joyce dildo attack

Kai Yip Cheung will spend a minimum of nine years inside after the was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland.

Video: The moment man is sentenced to 15 years in prison over New Zealand Customs' $176m meth bust

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.


 
