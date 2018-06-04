He’s now 'Sir' Bill English – former PM honoured with knighthood

In the Queen's Birthday honours, three outstanding New Zealand men received the country's highest honour - a knighthood.

Former Prime Minister Bill English, legendary crooner John Rowles and Maori leader Hekenukumai Puhipi Busby each earned the right to use the title "sir" in front of their names.

Sir Bill English has been honoured for his services to the state including 27 years in parliament.

He was the 39th Prime Minister of New Zealand where he focused on trade relations and the development of social investment.

Sir John Rowles has been recognised for his services to entertainment. He is internationally renowned and appeared on the charts in the United States with his hit Cheryl Moana Marie.

Sir John has also been heavily involved in charity work and released his autobiography 'If I Only Had Time' in 2012.

Sir Hekenukumai Puhipi Busby was honoured for his services to Maori. He is a master waka builder and carver, has held leadership positions in many charitable organisations and advises the Iwi of Te Rarawa, Ngati Kahu, Te Aupouri, Ngati Kuri and Ngapuhi.

Receiving the title of Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit are Flying Nun record company founder Roger Shepherd for services to the music industry and former head of the SPCA Bob Kerridge for services to animal welfare and governance.