'He was mature enough' - Rotorua tattoo artist's emotional birthday gift to teenage son

A Rotorua tattoo artist admits "man tears" started flowing after etching the final line of a traditional Maori tattoo (ta moko) onto his teenage son.

Trinity Ropiha, who has been an expert in portrait and realism tattoos for 13 years, tattooed a ta moko onto his son Traye for his 15th birthday.

He says the decision to do Traye's ta moko at such a young age wasn't one that was made overnight.

Traye had been wanting a ta moko since he was about 12 years old but Mr Ropiha said his son wasn't quite ready. 

Father of six Trinity Ropiha has gone a shade above your normal birthday gifts for his teenaged son.
Source: Maori Television/Te Kaea

The green light came this year when Mr Ropiha knew his son was ready mentally, spiritually and physically.

"I've been in the industry long enough to know when someone is ready for a tattoo/ta moko... it's like when you know a kid is ready to swim, well I saw that in him.

"Over the years, Traye has grown up around ta moko because his uncles drew that sort of stuff but we finally decided he was mature enough for it."

Mr Ropiha put his own realism and portraiture flair into the ta moko, which was drawn freehand.

On Sunday night, he and Traye created a design, taking into account his living and deceased family members.

The ta moko for us is heritage, and it's up for the whanau to judge, not anyone else"
Trinity Rophia

Just today, Mr Ropiha worked on Traye's ta moko for about four hours; a nerve-racking task for him because he had whanau and a media crew watching his every move with bated breath.

Mr Ropiha stands by his decision to ta moko his son. The design incorporates Traye's whanau, including ones who have passed on.

"We felt he was ready because as the eldest child, he has carried a lot on his shoulders and supported his whanau in the best way he can.

"I think in this case, it was a decision we decided as a whanau... the ta moko for us is heritage, and it's up for the whanau to judge, not anyone else."

The session was a little painstaking for Traye, and once his dad finished the final part of the design the waterworks were going full monty, Mr Ropiha said.

"We nailed the last line and he went beyond what he could've handled, we had a couple of man tears and gave each other a big hug and a hongi.

"Once we cleaned him up he was fine, he didn't want to cover it; he just wanted to show it off to his bros."

