'He loved what he was doing' - family mourn loss of boy killed in Gisborne bus crash

The 11-year-old boy killed in Saturday night's bus crash near Gisborne has been described by his grieving sister as a self-confessed mummy's boy. 

Sione Taumalolo was one of two Tongans who died in a crash en route to Gisborne.
Source: 1 NEWS

Sione Taumalolo was one of two Tongan visitors who died in the crash on Christmas Eve, travelling with a brass band set to perform at Christmas church services. 

His older sister Jupitta Taumalolo Smith told 1 NEWS he wanted to grow up to "play rugby and make my mum rich".

"He loved what he was doing," she said. 

"Every day he has to hear my mum's voice, he would call me pretty much five thousand times a day just to ask for a top-up to ring my mum."

The 21-year-old is still shocked by the death of one of her eight siblings.

"Walking to the hospital I didn't want to walk in, just to see his face... it was hard."

Ms Taumalolo Smith said while her family is still grieving, she also feels for Sione's school friends who have also been badly affected by the crash.

"It looks like they need their parents at this time, it's really sad," she said.

Sione's body arrives in Auckland tomorrow, before it heads back to Tonga to be reunited with his family. 

