 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'He lived a full life, a life cut short' - decorated war hero, Steve Askin, farewelled in emotionally-charged Christchurch funeral

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | NZN

The father of a decorated war hero who died fighting fires in Christchurch last week says his son lived "a full life, a life cut short".

Former SAS soldier Steve Askin died last week in a helicopter crash while battling the Port Hills fire.
Source: New Zealand Defence Force

Hundreds of mourners gathered at the service at Christchurch's Wigram Airforce Base today to farewell Steve Askin.

The 38-year-old was a former SAS soldier who died in a helicopter crash while fighting the Port Hills fire last week.

Steve's father Paul Askin told the service his son's death "gives us a hell of a mountain to climb, one we never wanted to climb, but we'll do it together".

All of the chopper pilots who have been fighting the blaze arrived in their overalls and stood at the back of the service.

Steve Askin

Steve Askin

Source: Supplied

Steve's father directed some of his first words to them saying, "Steve would want me to say to the men and women on the ground, well done you got the fire beat".

No mother wants a dead hero, Leslie Askin told the huge gathering in Christchurch this afternoon who came to farewell her son Steve.

She told the hundreds of mourners at Wigram Airforce museum, "I wanted a family where we would grow heroes. We've got a family of heroes".

Steve's wife Liz, mother of his two children, was in tears as she said, "I love Steve, I love him so much".

He was everything to me, he was my rock, he was my future"
Liz Askin, Steve Askin's wife

"He was everything to me, he was my rock, he was my future."

She was supported and hugged by Steve's three siblings as she spoke. 

Givealittle pages have raised more than $300,000 for his family.

Mr Askin did not have life insurance and also had a hefty student loan from helicopter pilot training, according to the post on Givealittle.

The helicopter pilot's friends have spoken of the loss of the former SAS soldier, who died fighting the Port Hills fire.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Squirrel helicopter Mr Askin was flying crashed near Sugar Loaf car park last Tuesday.

Mr Askin was a former SAS soldier cited multiple times for his exceptional bravery in Afghanistan, the Defence Force has said.

He received the New Zealand Gallantry Star, New Zealand's second-highest gallantry award, in 2014, his identity not being made public at the time.

The medal citation said that, during a Taliban attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul in 2011, Mr Askin was wounded by grenade and rifle fire, but carried on rescuing hotel guests as a fire broke out.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth and two young children.

Elizabeth is amazed how much support she has received from New Zealand and overseas, her cousin, Chris Wilton said.

"I think everyone wants to support Elizabeth, Bowie and Isabelle because they know what a huge sacrifice Steve made."

Steve Askin's family share memories after he died in a helicopter crash when fighting the Port Hills fire yesterday.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Accidents

01:51
This is the 2011 terror attack in Kabul, where Corporal David Askin, along with other Kiwi military SAS soldiers, saved dozens at the Intercontinental Hotel.

Army mates chipping in to help pay for Port Hills chopper pilot's funeral as Givealittle donations pass $100k
01:18
Lisa Davies talks about Steve Askin, a former SAS soldier who died in a crash on the Port Hills on Monday.

'They know how special he was' - 1 NEWS reporter recounts meeting family of chopper pilot who died fighting fires
02:17
The family of Steve Askin gathered today to remember their loved one, a dad of two little children and a decorated former SAS soldier.

'They've lost a dad' - father of chopper pilot killed fighting Port Hills fire opens up

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Boult sold for NZ$1.04m at the 2017 Indian Premier League auction.

IPL auction: Trent Boult goes for over $1m, Anderson $207,000

00:33
2
The pair are doing their best to settle the divorce in private for the benefit of their six children.

Angelina Jolie tearfully breaks silence on split with Brad Pitt: 'We will always be family'

02:57
3
Paul Askin spoke at Steve Askin's funeral today where his son's coffin was decorated with SAS insignia.

'He lived a full life, a life cut short' - decorated war hero, Steve Askin, farewelled in emotionally-charged Christchurch funeral

04:00
4
Read's former teammate visited his Canterbury backyard – where he happily does some weeding when not training.

All Blacks captain Kieran Read: 'It's tough after a loss mowing your lawns around the neighbourhood'

00:17
5
Summary: Queen Halaevalu Mata'aho, 90, was brought to New Zealand last week with minor health issues.

Tributes paid after Tongan King's mother passes away in Auckland

02:57
Paul Askin spoke at Steve Askin's funeral today where his son's coffin was decorated with SAS insignia.

'He lived a full life, a life cut short' - decorated war hero, Steve Askin, farewelled in emotionally-charged Christchurch funeral

More than $30,000 has been raised on Givealittle for the family of Steve Askin.

02:06
Phil Goff has proposed implementing the so-called living wage for over 2000 Auckland Council employees.

Video: $5 pay rise on the horizon for Auckland, Wellington council staff

A new "living wage" incentive for council staff is a blessing for the likes of Wellington parking warden Fuifui Anae.

01:09
TVNZ weather presenter Daniel Corbett with the latest forecast.

Grab the sunglasses and rejoice – better weather is here!

TVNZ weather presenter Daniel Corbett with the latest forecast.

02:03
The Maori and Mana parties will fight the election as allies after years of tension and fighting.

Hone Harawira signals foreshore and seabed fight back on as he stands in Maori seat

Mana and the Maori Party are joining forces to try to win back the Maori seats they lost at the 2014 election.

04:00
Read's former teammate visited his Canterbury backyard – where he happily does some weeding when not training.

All Blacks captain Kieran Read: 'It's tough after a loss mowing your lawns around the neighbourhood'

Read's former teammate visited his Canterbury backyard – where he happily does some weeding when not training.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ