'He has quite a different style' but Bill English says 'it'd be better if Mike King stayed' on suicide prevention panel

Prime Minister Bill English says it'd be better of Mike King stayed on a Ministry of Health suicide panel but is not surprised he doesn't like the ministry's way of going about things.

Comedian and anti-suicide campaigner Mr King has quit the New Zealand Suicide Prevention External Advisory Panel, saying he wants the Government to "stop contracting out responsibility" for suicide prevention work and to "actually implement things that are going to help".

In his resignation letter, Mr King said he had become "increasingly concerned" about "deeply flawed" guidelines which were created to help reduce suicide over the next decade.

Mr English says Mr King has been a very committed, highly motivated anti-suicide campaigner and he has a particular style in which he does that.

"And I'm not surprised at all that he finds the Ministry of Health way of going about things not necessarily to his liking. And that's just different views about how to achieve the same thing," Mr English said."

"In my view it'd be better if he stayed. I mean, I know Mike and I know the direct and committed way in which he works. It probably doesn't suit him sitting round in meetings talking in generalities."

Mr English said: "He does great work, very valuable work. I'm sure he saved lives with the work that he's done and so they should take some notice of what he says."

However Mr English said Mr King can't do everything and the panel does need a range of people to work on suicide prevention.

Where can I get support and help from?

Below is a list of some of the services available which offer support, information and help. All services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week unless otherwise specified.

Lifeline 24/7 – 0800 543 354

Kidsline (aimed at children up to 18 years of age, available 24/7) – 0800 54 37 54

Depression Helpline (8 am to 12 midnight) - 0800 111 757

Healthline - 0800 611 116

Samaritans - 0800 726 666 (for callers from the Lower North Island, Christchurch and West Coast) or 0800 211 211 / (04) 473 9739 (for callers from all other regions)

Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up (for 5-18 year olds; 1 pm to 11 pm) - 0800 942 8787