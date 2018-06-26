'He had a magical way of brightening up your day' - father's tribute to teen son who died following crash on Auckland beach

A 17-year-old boy involved in a car crash on a beach on Auckland's North Shore over the weekend has died in hospital from his injuries this morning.

Robbie Cederwall was one of seven young people injured on Saturday, June 23, after a ute doing donuts on Rothesay Bay foreshore rolled.

Six other people suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

Today Robbie's father, Tony Cederwall, released a statement saying his son died in the early hours of this morning.

"It is with sadness that the family of Robbie can confirm that Robbie has passed away early this morning after donating his organs to a number of urgent recipients," Tony Cederwall said.

"Robbie was an active and involved student at Rangitoto College. Robbie was a prefect, extremely gifted, a talented performer and a student leader.

"He was actively involved with the Salvation Army youth group and worked in the charity store.

"Robbie is known for his infectious smile, cheeky wit and caring personality.

Robbie Cederwall Source: NZ police

"He had a magical way of brightening up your day and always making you feel special and important to him.

"On behalf of the family we would like to thank everyone including the hundreds of kids who were at the vigil at Auckland Hospital over the last few days. The family appreciate all the amazing messages of love and support. Robbie truly knew he was loved by all."

Police said passengers were inside the Toyota Hilux and on the tray when the accident happened just after midnight on Saturday.

Waitemata East Area Commander Inspector Sundip Patel said alcohol was a factor.

"I cannot emphasise enough the need to not take risks with lives when driving, and ensure others are not put in danger."

An 18-year-old has been charged with dangerous driving causing injury over the incident and will appear in the North Shore District Court on Thursday.