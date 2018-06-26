 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'He had a magical way of brightening up your day' - father's tribute to teen son who died following crash on Auckland beach

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A 17-year-old boy involved in a car crash on a beach on Auckland's North Shore over the weekend has died in hospital from his injuries this morning.

Robbie Cederwall, 17, is being mourned by his friends and family after he died this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

Robbie Cederwall was one of seven young people injured on Saturday, June 23, after a ute doing donuts on Rothesay Bay foreshore rolled.

Six other people suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

Today Robbie's father, Tony Cederwall, released a statement saying his son died in the early hours of this morning. 

"It is with sadness that the family of Robbie can confirm that Robbie has passed away early this morning after donating his organs to a number of urgent recipients," Tony Cederwall said. 

"Robbie was an active and involved student at Rangitoto College. Robbie was a prefect, extremely gifted, a talented performer and a student leader.

"He was actively involved with the Salvation Army youth group and worked in the charity store.

"Robbie is known for his infectious smile, cheeky wit and caring personality.

Robbie Cederwall

Robbie Cederwall

Source: NZ police

"He had a magical way of brightening up your day and always making you feel special and important to him.

Robbie Cederwall

Robbie Cederwall

Source: NZ police

"On behalf of the family we would like to thank everyone including the hundreds of kids who were at the vigil at Auckland Hospital over the last few days. The family appreciate all the amazing messages of love and support. Robbie truly knew he was loved by all." 

Police said passengers were inside the Toyota Hilux and on the tray when the accident happened just after midnight on Saturday.

Waitemata East Area Commander Inspector Sundip Patel said alcohol was a factor.

"I cannot emphasise enough the need to not take risks with lives when driving, and ensure others are not put in danger."

An 18-year-old has been charged with dangerous driving causing injury over the incident and will appear in the North Shore District Court on Thursday.

Ministers from the Salvation Army, where Robbie volunteered, were with the family this morning at Auckland Hospital.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Robbie Cederwall

'He had a magical way of brightening up your day' - father's tribute to teen son who died following crash on Auckland beach

00:39
2
Piutau tied the knot with Lineti Latu in Auckland over the weekend.

Most watched: Former All Black Charles Piutau and new wife wow guests with slick dance routine at their wedding reception

3
Troy George Skinner

NZ man who had been speaking online with US girl, 14, shot by her mum after trying to smash his way into their home

00:18
4
Kyrgios was filmed imitating a lewd act during the Queen's Club championships in London.

Nick Kyrgios fined over $25,000 for doing obscene action with water bottle

01:39
5
Europe Correspondent Joy Reid looks at the history behind the Prince Luis’s name.

Details announced of Prince Louis' christening

03:07
Gaylene Chambers started autism awareness clothing line Chambers & Co for her autistic son Rikki last year.

1 NEWS Community: Meet the Auckland mum encouraging acceptance of autism with t-shirt designs

Phrases like 'Keep calm I'm autistic', 'Autism isn't contagious, but a smile is', and 'Autism is my superpower' drive home the message of empowerment and acceptance.

04:03
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to discuss today's World Cup action.

World Cup Chat: Ronaldo shows he's human and the boys go off VAR

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to discuss today's World Cup action.

Troy George Skinner

NZ man who had been speaking online with US girl, 14, shot by her mum after trying to smash his way into their home

Troy George Skinner was reportedly shot last week after he allegedly smashed a glass door and tried to enter the Goochland home.

03:10
Party bosses today announced a full inquiry.

Man charged with indecent assault over Labour youth camp scandal

An investigation was launched after allegations were made of inappropriate behaviour at the camp event in Waihi in February.

05:08
He said a return to pre-2013 bail laws would not be an appropriate fix, but emphasised the need for reformative policy.

A 'smart, sensible, appropriate policy' needed for New Zealand bail laws - Winston Peters

The Acting PM said a return to pre-2013 bail laws would not be an appropriate fix.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 