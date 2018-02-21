 

'He had a 2.5 metre shark chasing him' - kayaker reaches half-way point of record journey from Australia to NZ

Trans-Tasman kayaker Scott Donaldson has reached the halfway point of his journey from Australia to New Zealand, positioned roughly 1000km east of Cape Reinga.

Donaldson's previous attempt in 2014 ended after 84 days with Mt Taranaki in sight.
Setting off in April earlier this year, Donaldson, 48, is attempting to become the first solo kayaker to complete the trip.

Donaldson's wife Sarah revealed that the kayaker has had to ward off an aggressive shark, battling the conditions on his approach to New Zealand.

"He had a 2.5 metre shark chasing him the other day trying to bite the rudder!" she said.

"Scott would stop paddling and the shark backed off but then once he resumed paddling, the shark would chase him again. The rudder is intact thank goodness!"

Donaldson is expected to have to paddle another 1500km to reach his destination of New Plymouth, his previous attempt in 2014 ended after 84 days with Mt Taranaki in sight.

Scott Donaldson departed Coffs Harbour on May 2 for his attempt at Kayaking the Tasman solo. Photo credit Rob Wright.

