 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'He grabbed her from behind and dragged her into his car' - woman abducted in Auckland

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The woman was able to escape the man by opening the door of his moving car and jumping out.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Auckland

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:23
1
Lauaki and Messam were best mates, serving as groomsmen at each other's weddings during their time playing together.

Watch: Emotional Liam Messam fights back tears when shown pictures of himself and Sione Lauaki

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:47
3
Adele turned her back to the audience and held her head in embarrassment. But her peers stepped up.

Watch: 'I f***** up, I can't do it like last year' - Adele abruptly stops George Michael Grammy tribute - then starts again and ends in tears


00:42
4
Messam returned after the Chiefs claimed the Brisbane Tens, captaining the side after the loss of his great mate Lauaki.

'He was like a brother, my heart's broken' – Liam Messam devastated by Sione Lauaki's passing

00:30
5
The torrential downpour led to flash surface flooding at the intersection of George Street and St Andrews Street.

Video: Dunedin battered by superstorm in the middle of summer

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:47
Adele turned her back to the audience and held her head in embarrassment. But her peers stepped up.

Watch: 'I f***** up, I can't do it like last year' - Adele abruptly stops George Michael Grammy tribute - then starts again and ends in tears

"I know it's live TV... I'm sorry for swearing, and I'm sorry for starting again," said an apologetic Adele.

01:56
1 NEWS reporter Will Hine looks at the science behind whale strandings.

Golden Bay stranding: Why are pilot whales so drawn to Farewell Spit?

Kiwis have been asking our reporters at Farewell Spit this question. 1 News' Will Hine put it to the experts.

01:30
s

Grieving Warriors NRL prop 'in shock' over hero Sione Lauaki: 'I ended up growing my hair to mirror him'

James Gavet, like many Kelston Boys High students, used Lauaki's rise to the All Blacks as inspiration.


00:25
Around 300 whales could be left to decompose in the marine environment, instead of being allowed to drift out to sea.

'It's not a nice thing to have to do' - DOC begins grim task of dealing with 300 dead whales

This stranding has left so many dead whales that the normal process won't do.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ