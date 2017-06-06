'He is getting better' - Kiwi stabbed in face, neck, stomach in London terror attack awake and talking - report

The New Zealand man stabbed during the London terror attack is "getting better", according to a post tonight on the 'Kiwis in London' Facebook page.

Oliver Dowling, 32, is in the University College Hospital after being stabbed in the face, neck and stomach as three men went on a rampage at bars and restaurants in the Borough Market after a van they had used to mow down pedestrian on London Bridge crashed.

"He is getting better, he's been awake for a full day and is talking," the social media post tonight read.

"Will likely be in the ICU for another few days and will be in hospital for another week or so at least. The NHS has been amazing and the support from both home and in the UK has been greatly appreciated."

Seven people died in the terror attack on Saturday night (local time), 48 are reported injured, 18 of them still in a critical condition,

The three suspects were shot by police.

Mr Dowling's girlfriend, Marie Bondeville, who was also injured in the attack, was said in an earlier post to still be in a "very serious" condition and was "being moved to another hospital and her family have flown in from France to be with her".