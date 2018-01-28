 

'He was a fantastic person' - Kiwi man killed in Afghanistan terror attack that left 95 people dead

An Auckland man has died following a terror attack in Kabul.

A refugee living in New Zealand was among those killed in the terror attack.
Source: Associated Press

Doctor Hashem Slaimankhel was one of at least 95 people killed by the bomb, which was concealed in an ambulance. 

He had travelled to Afghanistan with family members, and was due back in New Zealand today. 

Dr Slaimankhel was an elder of the New Zealand Muslim Association's Shura Committee, and was highly regarded by those in his community. 

Doctor Arif Saeid of the Refugee Council of New Zealand spoke to 1 NEWS this afternoon, and said Mr Slaimankhel was heavily involved in community affairs. 

"He did tens of thousands of hours of unpaid work; days, nights, weekends," said Dr Saeid.

He said Mr Slaimankhel took over from him as chairperson of the Afghan Association of New Zealand.

"He was a fantastic person, it's a big loss to the community."

He said Mr Slaimankhel's family is planning to fly to Afghanistan this afternoon.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade say they are providing assistance to Mr Slaimankhel's family. 

