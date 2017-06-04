'He is doing ok' - Kiwi stabbed in face, neck, stomach in London terror attack awakes from coma

A New Zealand man stabbed in the face, neck and stomach in the London terror attack on Sunday is said by his family to be doing "okay".

Oliver Dowling and girlfriend Marie Bondeville. Source: Facebook

Oliver Dowling, 32, underwent four hours of surgery after the attack, when a rented van veered off the road and barrelled into pedestrians on busy London Bridge.

Three men then got out of the vehicle with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market until they were fatally shot by police.

The Facebook page 'Kiwis in London' posted on behalf of Mr Dowling's family that he had awoken for the first time, since being induced into a coma after the attack.

"Thank you all very much for your kind thoughts and words," the post read.

"He is doing ok and is awake in hospital, our parents and older brother are with him."

His girlfriend Marie Bondeville, who was also injured in the attack, was said to still be in a "very serious" condition and "is being moved to another hospital and her family have flown in from France to be with her".