'He died of a broken heart' - soulmates married for 54 years die within hours of each other after losing cancer battles

The family of a man who passed away eight hours after his wife of 54 years believe he died of a broken heart, losing the will to live without her.

Seven Sharp has recounted the love story of Robert and Yvonne Stickland who hated to be apart.

Yvonne got cancer and fought hard, then Robert also got cancer.

Last Friday, Yvonne lost her fight and the family was shattered, but they still had Dad.

"He had cancer, but he'd been told he had months to live," daughter Kathleen Stickland told Seven Sharp.

Eight hours later, unexpectedly, Robert died too.

"I believe, and my brothers and sisters believe, that he died of a broken heart. To me it's clear, he lost the will to live without her," said son Russell Stickland.

Kathleen added: "Mum wasn't there to fight for anymore."

Robert and Yvonne's funeral was held in South Auckland today.

Robert was a Caucasian in Niue when he first saw Yvonne riding a motorcycle by. He located her family and asked her on a date.

"She burst in tears, because really, she was so nervous and really had never spoken to many Europeans before," Russell said.

Negotiating nervousness and cultures, Robert and Yvonne married quickly.

Family followed just as quickly and the couple had four children, Ken, Kathleen, Marion and Russell.

Robert and Yvonne Stickland's love lasted through seasons, youth, health, kids, middle age, old age and sickness.