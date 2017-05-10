 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


'He died of a broken heart' - soulmates married for 54 years die within hours of each other after losing cancer battles

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The family of a man who passed away eight hours after his wife of 54 years believe he died of a broken heart, losing the will to live without her.

Robert Stickland died in Auckland just eight hours after the death of his wife, Yvonne.
Source: Seven Sharp

Seven Sharp has recounted the love story of Robert and Yvonne Stickland who hated to be apart.

Yvonne got cancer and fought hard, then Robert also got cancer.

Last Friday, Yvonne lost her fight and the family was shattered, but they still had Dad.

"He had cancer, but he'd been told he had months to live," daughter Kathleen Stickland told Seven Sharp.

Eight hours later, unexpectedly, Robert died too.

"I believe, and my brothers and sisters believe, that he died of a broken heart. To me it's clear, he lost the will to live without her," said son Russell Stickland.

Kathleen added: "Mum wasn't there to fight for anymore." 

Robert and Yvonne's funeral was held in South Auckland today.

Robert was a Caucasian in Niue when he first saw Yvonne riding a motorcycle by. He located her family and asked her on a date.

"She burst in tears, because really, she was so nervous and really had never spoken to many Europeans before," Russell said.

Negotiating nervousness and cultures, Robert and Yvonne married quickly.

Family followed just as quickly and the couple had four children, Ken, Kathleen, Marion and Russell. 

Robert and Yvonne Stickland's love lasted through seasons, youth, health, kids, middle age, old age and sickness. 

The one consistent thing was they hated to be apart and the two soulmates are now together forever.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:33
1
What a moment this was - the All Blacks find out two of their pool opponents for the tournament.

Watch: The moment the All Blacks are drawn with South Africa and Italy in 2019 RWC pool - and the crowd loves it

00:41
2
The Kiwis are preparing in Bermuda for this year's America's Cup and proved they're still getting to grips their new boat.

Watch: Lift off! Team New Zealand have a scare as their boat soars above the water during America's Cup preparations


01:39
3
Auckland Council says it is investigating "unacceptable" work carried out by its maintenance contractors in the children's area of Manukau Memorial Gardens.

Contractor to provide fresh flowers, donate $10k to Starship after babies' graves damaged by mowers

4
The 21-year-old was last seen at Palmerston North Hospital on Saturday.

Search for missing Palmerston North woman called off after body is found

00:21
5
A driver was left in a critical condition after the crash on SH1 near Palmerston.

Police chase on SH1 south of Oamaru ends with driver critically injured after car rolls

02:01
The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.

Should an extra tax be slapped on banks in NZ?

The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.

02:04
The Seven Sharp hosts hold back in getting their view across.

Watch: Toni Street v Mike Hosking on the debate about whether there should be a 50/50 gender split in Parliament

The Seven Sharp hosts seize the chance to get their views across on a divisive topic.

Live stream: Watch the Rugby World Cup 2019 pool draw - who will the All Blacks get?

Follow the draw as it happens for the tournament in Japan.

00:33
What a moment this was - the All Blacks find out two of their pool opponents for the tournament.

Watch: The moment the All Blacks are drawn with South Africa and Italy in 2019 RWC pool - and the crowd loves it

The ABs will face fierce rivals South Africa in pool play as they defend the Webb Ellis Cup.


02:11
New technology will help police find people who are uncertain of their location.

New emergency 111 location system automatically shows whereabouts of caller

NZ is the first country outside Europe to implement the service.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ