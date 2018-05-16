'He deserved to rot in jail' - woman who claims she suffered sexual abuse at hands of former Gloriavale leader gives emotional interview

A woman who claimed she was sexually abused by former Gloriavale leader Hopeful Christian in the 1980s has given an emotional interview after his death, saying he escaped justice and "deserved to rot in jail."

Yvette Olsen, a former Gloriavale member now living in Australia, says she is grieving the fact that Hopeful Christian didn't get the justice he deserved while alive.

"I don't believe he met the justice he so richly deserved, he deserved to rot in jail for the rest of his life.

"He never took responsibility for anything he did that is why there are so many sufferers out here," Ms Olsen told 1 NEWS.

However, she still feels sorry for those affected by his death that she keeps in touch with.

"I'm sorry the man's dead but I more feel grief for his children who are my friends."

Her biggest emotion on hearing the news of Hopeful Christian's death at 92 is one of relief though.

"Complete and utter shock and then I have to admit I must have gone through a hundred emotions but the biggest one is relief his hold over me is finally over, he can't do anymore damage and for that I feel a lot of relief."

Ms Olsen says she can now speak more openly of her traumatic experiences at the hands of Christian without fear of reprisal.