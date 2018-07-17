 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'He couldn't swim' – daughter speaks about tragic death of parents who drowned after being swept off rocks at Muriwai Beach

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The daughter of the refugee couple who died after they were swept off the rocks at Auckland's Muriwai Beach yesterday has spoken about the tragic incident as a Givealittle page has been setup to help the family.

Tha Dah Paw was at the Auckland beach and saw the incident unfold.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mu Thu Pa Ukay and her husband Kay Dah Ukay died yesterday after falling into the sea while on a fishing trip.

Their 13-year-old daughter Tha Dah Paw was at the beach at the time and saw the incident unfold.

"[My father] couldn't swim. He was drowning and these waves were crashing," she told 1 NEWS today.

The couple were Burmese refugees from the Karen State, who migrated to New Zealand 10 years ago.

Another daughter, Dah Htoo, said the nine siblings were being supported by members of the Karen community in Auckland.

A Givealittle page has now been started up for the Ukay family.

Muriwai lifeguard Tim Jago said it's a "deceptively treacherous" spot.

"The edge of the rock tapers away sharply, and so people walk out onto that taper and just slide and go in. The rocks themselves are vertical once you're in the water, you've got no hand holds, there's no way back up," Mr Jago said.

The husband and wife were dressed for winter, "with multiple layers on."

"They were heavy in the water.

"They were about 10 strokes from being able to self-rescue but they had absolutely no swimming ability and they were just incorrectly dressed for what they were doing.

"They had no flotation or ability to swim."

The tragedy has sparked calls from the Burmese community to signpost the beach with warnings in Burmese to avoid future tragedies occurring.

Related

Accidents

Auckland

00:25
A man and a woman were pulled from the water around 2pm this afternoon.

Burmese community creating new Muriwai rocks warning signs after pair drown at Auckland beach
00:25
A man and a woman were pulled from the water around 2pm this afternoon.

Couple who drowned at Auckland's Muriwai Beach were refugees with nine children, one grandchild

00:25
A man and a woman were pulled from the water around 2pm this afternoon.

Eyewitness reports wife desperately tried to save husband with fishing rod as pair die when swept off rocks at Auckland's Muriwai Beach

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:10
1
Mara Martin garnered excited cheers from the audience in Miami.

Watch: Model breastfeeds baby as she walks down runway at Sports Illustrated show


2
Meghan Markle smiling.

Most read story: Meghan Markle's father to fly to UK to make peace with her

01:57
3
Trump’s failure back up claims from US intelligence agencies came as he met President Putin in Helsinki.

'Trump derangement syndrome' - Outcry after US President's refusal to condemn alleged Russian interference in 2016 election

00:39
4
Andrew Knewstubb said the team had been stopped around the city for photos and autographs ahead of the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

All Blacks Sevens surprised to be recognised in San Francisco

5
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

State Highway 1 in north Waikato closed in both directions after truck rolls, injuring driver

00:40
Tha Dah Paw was at the Auckland beach and saw the incident unfold.

'He couldn't swim' – daughter speaks about tragic death of parents who drowned after being swept off rocks at Muriwai Beach

Tha Dah Paw was at the rugged Auckland beach and saw the awful incident unfold.


02:10
Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect to their culture.

The haka group bringing Māori culture to Melbourne - 'It helps us connect with New Zealand'

Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect with their culture.

03:18
Erana Paraone and Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa.

Northland couple take action to stop meth pipe sale at shops

Erana Paraone and her partner Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa last week over the pipes in their display cases.

Media personality pleads not guilty to three assault charges in North Shore District Court

Lawyer, Marie Dyhrberg, argued that the case is in its early days, and asked that the man's name suppression remains until a hearing.

01:57
Trump’s failure back up claims from US intelligence agencies came as he met President Putin in Helsinki.

'Trump derangement syndrome' - Outcry after US President's refusal to condemn alleged Russian interference in 2016 election

Donald Trump today sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a stunning appearance in Helsinki.