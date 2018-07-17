'He couldn't swim' – daughter speaks about tragic death of her parents who drowned after being swept off rocks at Muriwai Beach

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Tha Dah Paw was at the rugged Auckland beach and saw the awful incident unfold.
Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect with their culture.
Erana Paraone and her partner Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa last week over the pipes in their display cases.
Lawyer, Marie Dyhrberg, argued that the case is in its early days, and asked that the man's name suppression remains until a hearing.