'He couldn't swim' – daughter speaks about tragic death of her parents who drowned after being swept off rocks at Muriwai Beach

Tha Dah Paw was at the Auckland beach and saw the incident unfold.
Mara Martin garnered excited cheers from the audience in Miami.

Watch: Model breastfeeds baby as she walks down runway at Sports Illustrated show


Meghan Markle smiling.

Most read story: Meghan Markle's father to fly to UK to make peace with her

Trump’s failure back up claims from US intelligence agencies came as he met President Putin in Helsinki.

'Trump derangement syndrome' - Outcry after US President's refusal to condemn alleged Russian interference in 2016 election

Andrew Knewstubb said the team had been stopped around the city for photos and autographs ahead of the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

All Blacks Sevens surprised to be recognised in San Francisco

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

State Highway 1 in north Waikato closed in both directions after truck rolls, injuring driver

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Lots of decent fine weather over the next couple of days

'He couldn't swim' – daughter speaks about tragic death of parents who drowned after being swept off rocks at Muriwai Beach

Tha Dah Paw was at the rugged Auckland beach and saw the awful incident unfold.


Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect to their culture.

The haka group bringing Māori culture to Melbourne - 'It helps us connect with New Zealand'

Erana Paraone and Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa.

Northland couple take action to stop meth pipe sale at shops

Erana Paraone and her partner Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa last week over the pipes in their display cases.

Media personality pleads not guilty to three assault charges in North Shore District Court

Lawyer, Marie Dyhrberg, argued that the case is in its early days, and asked that the man's name suppression remains until a hearing.