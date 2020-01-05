TODAY |

Hazy sunrises, sunsets likely for North Island as Australia bushfires continue to burn

Source:  1 NEWS

More hazy sunrises and sunsets are likely for the North Island as the bushfires continue to burn thousands of kilometres away in Australia, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research warns.

Eerie orange skies over Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

The South Island was covered in thick haze last week, then yesterday Auckland skies abruptly turned dark orange about 2pm. 

Photos: Auckland abruptly turns orange as smoky haze drifts across from Australian bushfires

But NIWA today tweeted that strong south-west winds were pushing the smoke north of New Zealand and it's expected to stay there over the next several days.

"But hazy sunrises and sunsets may continue to be present in the North Island," Niwa warned.

Police yesterday asked people not to call the 111 emergency number about the orange haze after a high number of calls were received.

Dark orange glow behind Sky Tower from Australian bushfires. Source: 1 NEWS
Haze over Cromwell Source: 1 NEWS

