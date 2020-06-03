TODAY |

Hayley Holt returns to Breakfast, thanks viewers for support after losing her baby

Source:  1 NEWS

Breakfast presenter Hayley Holt has returned to work, after the loss of her baby during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Breakfast presenter lost her baby during the Covid-19 lockdown. Source: Breakfast

She was isolating with her family, following advice from medical experts that pregnant women should do their best to avoid the virus.

In a short message at the start of this morning's show, Hayley said it was good to be back.

"I was really excited, I could hardly sleep last night, to come and be back with my whānau here at Breakfast. I've missed you all."

She thanked the show's fans, the team and her family, after an outpouring of support.

"The messages of support that were sent in on Facebook and Instagram, I broke my rule and I read the comments, and they were beautiful," Holt says.

"I really appreciate all the stories that you shared, the messages of love.

"I've been through a horrible experience but the thing I got out of it was the blessings. I really was made aware of my blessings, and the love of my family, and my mum and dad and everybody who supported us."

She also thanked her partner for his support, joking that she hoped he wasn't watching.

"I can actually promise you out there that there's truth in the saying that love conquers all," Holt says.

"I'm here, I'm in a really good place. It's been beautiful. It's actually been a beautiful experience."

New Zealand
