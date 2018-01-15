Hayley Holt to join Breakfast as Hilary Barry moves to Seven Sharp

TVNZ has today announced a major shake-up of the presenting teams for two of its flagship news and current affairs shows.

TVNZ 1 Breakfast hosts Jack Tame and Hayley Holt Source: 1 NEWS

Hayley Holt is set to join Jack Tame on Breakfast every weekday morning, while Hilary Barry moves to the 7pm slot on Seven Sharp.

The changes come after Mike Hosking and Toni Street decided to leave Seven Sharp at the end of last year.

Barry's co-presenter on the evening show, which is set to return to air on TVNZ1 in February, has yet to be confirmed.

Holt, 36, stood for the Green Party in John Key's Helensville electorate in last September's general election. At 17th on the party list, she missed out on a place in Parliament.

TVNZ hosts Hayley Holt and Hilary Barry Source: 1 NEWS

A former New Zealand snowboarder, she previously hosted alternative sports news show The Crowd Goes Wild on Prime and the breakfast radio show on More FM.

Holt said she's "excited" to be joining the Breakfast team.

"I've watched the programme for years and it feels slightly surreal to know I'll be hosting the show alongside Jack in a week's time," Holt said.

"I hope he knows what he's in for!"

Tame praised Barry for the time they spent working together on Breakfast.

"While I'll miss having her by my side in the mornings, I can't wait to see what she'll bring to Seven Sharp this year," he said.

"I'm looking forward to Hayley joining the team. She's funny, smart and I'm sure she'll crush it."