Hayley Holt bids tearful farewell to Daniel Faitaua as their last Breakfast show together ends

Breakfast's Hayley Holt bid co-host Daniel Faitaua an emotional farewell today, shedding tears as their last show together came to a close.

Faitaua, who has long served as news presenter for the TVNZ1 programme, will soon be moving overseas to take up the Europe correspondent role for 1 NEWS. He leaves the show next week, but Holt will be on holiday so said her goodbyes today.

Daniel Faitaua spoke to Tagata Pasifika about his family giving up their lives in New Zealand for London. Source: Tagata Pasifika

"I can't believe that I'm totally tearing up but I love you, and I totally wish you the best," Holt said.

"It's the very last day that we're all going to be here together, and thank you for being with us New Zealand, and thank you, Daniel."

Faitaua is moving to London to be TVNZ’s Europe correspondent in August. Source: Breakfast

"Believe in yourself," Faitaua said as he signed off.

Faitaua, who is set to become 1 NEWS’ next Europe correspondent, leaves the show next week. Source: Breakfast
