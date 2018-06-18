 

Haydo's Mailbag: Undies with holes, sausage rolls with no sausage and shrinking dishwasher tablets

Hadyn Jones 

1 NEWS Reporter

Undies with holes, sausage rolls with no sausage and shrinking dishwashing tablets all come under the spotlight in tonight's episode of Haydo's Mailbag.

Hadyn Jones gets answers to your smaller problems.
Source: Fair Go

Joe Bradley's gripe is with his underwear.

"Well we bought some undies off Jockey and within a few months, they had blown holes in them. I sent them back to Jockey and I didn't hear anything and now it's winter. I've run out of undies, my bum is cold and my front package has got no protection from these two wee roosters," Joe says.

Jockey are flummoxed by the problem but are coming to the party for Joe.

"We agree four pairs of Jockeys is a serious investment. No man should go commando while awaiting a response and we're sorry we left you hanging in the cold. We're taking it seriously, we're investigating what happened and why your Jockeys weren't up to the task. 

"In the meantime we understand you need some protection so Jockey is going to make sure you are covered front and back. We have a pack of our best gear on the way and we've also thrown in some mini Jockeys for your mini ones."

Ronda from Taupo purchased a sausage roll which had no sausage in it. She shows us the packagin.

"That says sausage roll ... and if you look down here that says spinach and feta but you can't see that when it's in the pie warmer."

McLagan's, who made the offending pastry, says they will rectify the problem packaging and send Ronda some pastries.

Finally on Haydo's Mailbag, Owen Dibble from Hamilton believed his Active dishwashing tablets were shrinking. He even measured them.

Active's Barry Robertson says rather than the tablets shrinking, for a while they've been over the weight on the box which means the customer has been getting more than advertised. He says they've now come back to the size as stated on the box. 

He's offered Owen some free product for having such eagle eyes.

Hadyn Jones

