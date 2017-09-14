 

Hawke's Bay's largest ever meth bust stops $2.5 million of drugs hitting streets, leads to seizure of $343k

Hawke's Bay police have stopped $2.5 million of drugs hitting the streets, in the region's largest ever methamphetamine bust.

Hawke’s Bay Police have made the largest ever methamphetamine bust in the region.

Source: New Zealand Police

The seizure came after a six month long investigation, which saw eight search warrants carried out at homes in Napier and Hastings, resulting in 13 arrests, which included Mongrel Mob members.

The search uncovered approximately $343,000 in cash, 2200 LSD tablets, eight firearms, six up-market vehicles and a new Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Detective Inspector Mike Foster says their investigation team spent months working tirelessly to dismantle the drug supply, and in doing so have prevented significant harm reaching the community.

"Police and our community within Eastern district will not tolerate this sort of behaviour," Det Insp Foster said.

"Drug use is a driver of numerous other crimes so operations of this nature will continue to be a priority for Eastern district police."

Out of the 13 arrests, several appeared in Hastings District Court on Thursday and the rest will appear on Friday.

Related

Hawke's Bay

Crime and Justice

