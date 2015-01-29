Hawke's Bay's intensive care unit welcome two furry new visitors

Hawke's Bay's intensive care unit might have just gone to the dogs, but its patients are not complaining.

Puppy Source: 1 NEWS

The hospital recently allowed two therapy dogs to begin touring the ward twice a week to greet and accept pats from the patients receiving life-saving treatments.

Felicity the Greyhound is one of two dogs selected for the role, with the sweet-natured canine known for being quiet and obedient while also loving to cuddle strangers.

"Intensive Care is a stressful environment, and the visiting dogs not only help patients but they are able to interact and bring joy to families who are also coping with a very difficult time, with their loved ones being unwell," intensive care doctor Debbie Chalmers says.

Dr Chalmers said the dogs were also great for the morale of staff in what can be a stressful environment, while even patients with weakened immune systems - who cannot pat the dogs - still got a kick from seeing them walking around the ward.

She came up with the idea after hearing how successful a similar programme in Wellington Hospital had been.