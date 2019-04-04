TODAY |

Hawke's Bay youths arrested over police confrontation in which patrol vehicle was damaged

Source:  1 NEWS

Two youths were arrested last night after police responding to a call in Hawke’s Bay said a rowdy group threw bottles at them, breaking the window of their patrol vehicle.

Officers were called to a “large disorder” on Harper Road in Waimarama around 10.10pm when they were “confronted by the group”, police said in a media statement.

More arrests are expected as the investigation continues, authorities said.

Anyone with information that could help police has been asked to call 105, or leave a tip anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

