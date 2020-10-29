Hawke's Bay uplift midwife says there’s ‘institutional racism’ in Oranga Tamariki

The midwife at the centre of the Hawke’s Bay baby uplift controversy last year says there’s systemic bias and racism against Māori mothers in Oranga Tamariki, and there’s ambiguity about where uplifted children end up.

Jean Te Huia, CEO of Ngā Maia Māori Midwives Aotearoa, has this week given evidence at the Waitangi Tribunal hearing into the disproportionate number of Māori children in state care.

The midwife of nearly 30 years, who also is completing a PhD into the subject, told TVNZ1’s Breakfast this morning there were more than 200 instances in the past five years that Oranga Tamariki uplifted babies without warning their mothers.

Te Huia said it usually happens quickly after a mother gives birth, sometimes while the mother is still under anaesthetic. They are then not told of the uplift until later.

“It is an inhumane practice that has been going on behind closed doors and people don’t know about it. But now they do,” she said.

There was also an instance where a pākehā woman in her mid-20s had given birth in the Hawke's Bay district. Te Huia said the woman had a history of drug and alcohol use, and was living in a garage - common reasons to justify a child’s uplift. The mother got to keep her baby.

If the same case were a Māori mother, she would “absolutely not” have taken her child home, Te Huia said.

“There is institutional racism, there is bias, there is personal racism,” she said.

“When Māori women get singled out because they are single, uneducated, homeless, in family violence situations, and a European pākehā woman can take her baby home, it’s huge.

“The racism is evident and it’s huge.”

Te Huia said it was cases like that which “appalled [her] so much” that led to her PhD studies. But, with most information not publicly available, most data had to be collected through the Official Information Act.

But when she asked for data, officials said they “can’t find” it, she said.

She pointed to a 2015 report by former Children’s Commissioner Russel Wills. The report pointed to the “little reliable data” held by the state care agency, then Child Youth and Family, about children in care and where they go after they exit care.

“[Wills] identified a lack of transparency, and a lack of data available to show where the children all were,” Te Huia said.

She said when she asked for data about how many children were adopted out by parents who had not given consent, “the figures are blurred and ambiguous”.

“We are talking about something that cannot be denied. Until we have the proof that every child in this country that was taken off its mother is still in this country, then we have this ambiguous notion that the children that are forced into adoption … may have left this country.”

There were at least two large international adoption agencies operating in New Zealand, Te Huia said.

She added: “I raised at the Tribunal yesterday the number of missing children. The data from Oranga Tamariki is not transparent.”

Te Huia said the situation had deteriorated in her nearly 30 years as a midwife.

She said it was driven by the lack of state housing and the lack of jobs, with poverty being the “biggest driver” in child welfare issues.

Funding also needs to be diverted to those in need, Te Huia said.

“That money cannot continue to fund a child welfare system that abuses our children. It has to stop.”

Oranga Tamariki did not immediately respond to 1 NEWS' request for comment.

The agency also released a report this year which said that since its name change from CYFs, fewer Māori had entered state care - the lowest since 2004.

