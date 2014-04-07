Hawke's Bay teen pleads guilty to murder

A Hawke's Bay teenager who befriended a man on Tinder before planning to kill him for his car has pleaded guilty to murder.

Justice Source: 1 NEWS

Rosie Lewis appeared in the High Court in Napier this morning where she admitted robbing and murdering Indian national Sandeep Dhiman.

Dhiman's body was found in a ditch in northern Hawke's Bay on 18 December last year.

Lewis was jointly charged with Napier teenager Shaun Karauria, who was last month jailed for life with a minimum non-parole period of 12 years.

The two teenagers hatched a plan to steal Dhiman's car and kill him after Lewis matched with him on the dating app, Tinder.

They drove out to Tutira where Karauria stabbed the 30-year-old nine times with a butcher knife and stomped on his head to ensure he was dead.