 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Hawke's Bay teen pleads guilty to murder

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

A Hawke's Bay teenager who befriended a man on Tinder before planning to kill him for his car has pleaded guilty to murder.

Justice

Source: 1 NEWS

Rosie Lewis appeared in the High Court in Napier this morning where she admitted robbing and murdering Indian national Sandeep Dhiman.

Dhiman's body was found in a ditch in northern Hawke's Bay on 18 December last year.

Lewis was jointly charged with Napier teenager Shaun Karauria, who was last month jailed for life with a minimum non-parole period of 12 years.

The two teenagers hatched a plan to steal Dhiman's car and kill him after Lewis matched with him on the dating app, Tinder.

They drove out to Tutira where Karauria stabbed the 30-year-old nine times with a butcher knife and stomped on his head to ensure he was dead.

Lewis will be sentenced on 27 July.

Related

Hawke's Bay

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
John Campbell

John Campbell set to return to TV news with 'roving brief'

2
A K-9 police unit works the scene after multiple people were shot at a newspaper office building in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

'Like a war zone' - Five dead, several 'gravely injured' in US newsroom mass shooting, male suspect in custody

3

Donald Trump praises Aussie golfer Greg Norman 'you're looking and doing great!' after nude photo shoot

00:24
4
The Kiwi bowler didn’t take kindly to being hit over the ropes in the tournament’s opening match.

Watch: Six and out! Black Caps star Tim Southee gets revenge on batsman in Canadian T20 league

5
Ian and Rosalie Porteous

Taranaki crash victim Rosalie Porteous survived serious crash a year ago

Live stream: Government announces Christchurch Cathedral rebuild plan

Minister for Christchurch Megan Woods announces timeframes for the rebuild.

John Campbell

John Campbell set to return to TV news with 'roving brief'

The award winning presenter and journalist is joining TVNZ.

03:48
Mr Woolloff was a parent at 16 as well as the head boy of his school - now he wants to help others to overcome negative stereotypes.

Most watched: Inspirational teen dad head boy Noa Woolloff says young daughter 'lights up my world completely'

Noa is using the profile he gained when his story was told in the media to help the next generation of young parents.


The list of popular baby names is out.

Most read: Paid parental leave jumps to 22 weeks this Sunday, payments to jump $25 a week

Paid parental leave will further increase in 2020 to 26 weeks.


Crash victim Nivek Madams

Most read story: Givealittle page set up for eight-year-old Nivek who died after horror crash in Taranaki

Seven people died in the horror crash, including a baby.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 