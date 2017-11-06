TODAY |

Hawke's Bay serial groper named after rape acquittal

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Hawke's Bay

One of two men acquitted of raping and sexually violating a woman at a Napier hotel after a night out, can now be revealed as the serial groper who indecently assaulted 11 women in 2017.

It took a Napier High Court jury seven hours to deliver a not guilty verdict for Jason Trembath and Joshua Pauling, who were accused of raping and sexually violating a woman at a Napier hotel after a night out in August 2017.

The end of the case means it can now be revealed that in March, Trembath pleaded guilty to 11 charges of indecently assaulting 11 young female joggers on separate occasions in Hawke's Bay and Rotorua.

Trembath's groping victims included schoolgirls and women with their children as they ran or exercised in public parks or streets, according to a police summary of facts.

"On three occasions he committed offences on two women on the same day by travelling between locations," the summary said.

His first two victims were assaulted on 26 September 2017, in different locations in Rotorua while both were exercising. Trembath was in town on business at the time.

Three days later, he followed and assaulted a woman while she was jogging in Taradale.

Over the next month he indecently assaulted women running in Ahuriri, Napier Hill and a schoolgirl in Havelock North as she exercised with a friend.

On two separate occasions he targeted women who were with their young children at the time in Havelock North Domain and in Napier.

It was while police were investigating Trembath for the assaults that they discovered a photo he had posted on his Taradale Cricket Club team's closed Facebook page, which showed Pauling "straddling" the woman and grinning at the camera while performing a sexual act.

During the rape trial the court heard the woman was heavily intoxicated and had no idea she had been the victim of a sexual assault until police showed her the photograph three months later.

Trembath pleaded guilty to making and distributing an intimate visual recording in the rape case because of the photograph, and the jury found Pauling guilty of being party to the making of that intimate visual recording.

Trembath will be sentenced for the 11 indecent assault offences on June 21.

rnz.co.nz

A man wanted for questioning over the indecent assault of two women in Hawke's Bay.
A man wanted for questioning over the indecent assault of two women in Hawke's Bay. Source: New Zealand police
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:30
Lance Corporal Nicholas Kahotea died after an accident in Auckland.
Defence Force names New Zealand SAS soldier who died following training incident in Auckland
2
A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up the mountain and felt intimidated.
Te Mata Peak visitors 'told to turn back' and 'felt intimidated' as Mongrel Mob held apparent patching ceremony
3
Britain TV host Piers Morgan slams royal couple over baby name Archie Harrison
4
Hello, Archie! Prince Harry, Meghan introduce the world to their son
5
George Clooney doesn't want to be royal baby's godfather
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:16
Te Mata Park Trust Chairman Mark Devonshire and Hastings District Mayor Sandra Hazelhurst explain their stance.

Mongrel Mob leaders called to meet Hastings authorities after visitors upset by Te Mata Peak patching ceremony

Auckland measles cases rise to 45
01:45
However, Jacinda Ardern and Phil Twyford have appeared to back away from the target in the wake of a KiwiBuild reset.

Winston Peters says target of 100,000 KiwiBuild homes over 10 years is 'easily achievable'
Construction workers in Christchurch (file picture).

Government planning $6.1 billion worth of construction projects