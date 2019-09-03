TODAY |

Hawke's Bay school hit by aggressive gastro bug

An aggressive and fast-moving gastro bug has struck a Hawke's Bay primary school, forcing more than a hundred students to stay away from classes.

Greenmeadows School principal Mark Johnson said he was told at the weekend a number of children in one class had fallen till with a vomiting bug.

The bug typically lasts a couple of hours.

The school's water supply has tested clear and cleaners have been through the school buildings.

Mr Johnson said about 150 children are off today, some as a precaution, but he was confident the worst was over.

He said they did consider closing the school, but decided they didn't meet the threshold.

About 150 students are off school because of the gastro bug. Source: Google Maps
