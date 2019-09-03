Hawke's Bay school hit by aggressive gastro bug

An aggressive and fast-moving gastro bug has struck a Hawke's Bay primary school, forcing more than a hundred students to stay away from classes.

Greenmeadows School principal Mark Johnson said he was told at the weekend a number of children in one class had fallen till with a vomiting bug.

The bug typically lasts a couple of hours.

The school's water supply has tested clear and cleaners have been through the school buildings.

Mr Johnson said about 150 children are off today, some as a precaution, but he was confident the worst was over.