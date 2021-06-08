Hawke's Bay school aims to buck 100 years of tradition to go co-ed, cut tuition in half

In Hawke's Bay, a private boys' school is looking to change a century-old tradition by allowing girls through the gates.

Hereworth School officials told Seven Sharp demand for girls to attend there is largely behind their want to shift to co-ed.

There are already 85 girls on the waiting list, with the school waiting for Ministry of Education approval to go ahead with its plans.

If successful, the school is pegging the roll will go from 200 to 350, which in turn will cut tuition fees by half.