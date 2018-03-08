 

Hawke's Bay residents urged to 'hunker down' as rain continues but a reprieve is in sight

Low cloud, heavy persistent rain and flash flooding has affected the Hawke's Bay today and the region is expected to continue to be hit by rain but it's forecast to drift away through the night.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett say residents should 'hunker down for the time being' as the heavy persistent rain in the Hawke's Bay is expected to continue to fall today which could be up to 70-80 millilitres more.

But Corbett says the rain is expected to start "drifting away" from the Hawke's Bay tonight.



