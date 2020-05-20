Hawke's Bay records 'drought-breaking' bout of rainfall

A significant bout of rainfall in the past week has seen totals for June reach a “drought-breaking” level in the Hawke’s Bay.

Declared in March, the drought has had a severe impact on the region’s farmers, their families and wider community.

But over the last week there has been a large amount of rainfall. Dr Kathleen Kozyniak, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council air quality scientist, says the rain is “drought-breaking” and it also wasn’t expected.

“The pattern of weather we’re having wasn’t in the seasonal forecast script,” says Dr Kozyniak.

“We’re now heading into above normal rainfall territory for our June totals and certainly the Kaweka and Ruahine ranges have hit that mark. The only area of the region that is still below normal is northern Hawke’s Bay.”

She says the region has had a "solid amount" of rain over the past week.

"Up to 200mm in the western ranges and 25-40mm on the plains."

And, Dr Kozyniak says, there is more to come.

"We’re getting a series of lows tracking across northern New Zealand, which is keeping an easterly flow over Hawke’s Bay.