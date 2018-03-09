Hawke's Bay rain eases overnight, but residents told to prepare for another downpour

Severe weather in Hawke's Bay has eased overnight but residents are being warned to prepare themselves for another downpour.

The stormy conditions are expected to hit Napier and southern Gisborne later today.

Torrential rain causing slips and widespread flooding closed two roads yesterday.

Further west, State Highway 43 remains closed between Tau Marunui and Whangamomona.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence said those residents whose homes have been affected by flood waters should contact Hastings District Council for a building inspection.

Flooding in Hastings District and Esk Valley is also being monitored by civil defence.

There has been one school closed in Napier City, and two in Hastings.