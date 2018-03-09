 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Hawke's Bay rain eases overnight, but residents told to prepare for another downpour

share

Source:

Breakfast

More stormy conditions are expected to hit Napier and southern Gisborne later today.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Weather News

Hawke's Bay

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
An updated track map for Cyclone Hola, overlaid on Google Earth, issued 4am NZT on Friday, March 9.

Cyclone Hola continues to develop, tracking slightly east of Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty

00:54
2
Beauden Barrett could become the highest paid rugby player in the world, an Australian report is claiming.

French club aim to make Beauden Barrett highest paid player of all time - report

00:36
3
The upside-down logo appeared today on the fast-food giant's website and social media accounts.

Why is McDonald's in the US flipping its arches today?

02:03
4
Hayley took aim at the English pop star – and didn't miss.

'He just tries to suck up to us by wearing All Blacks shirts' – Breakfast's Hayley Holt expressed her utter disdain for Ed Sheeran


5
A GFS/NCEP/US National Weather Service visualisation of Cyclone Hola''s predicted location at 7am, Monday March 12.

Cyclone Hola strengthens to powerful Category-4 storm, could bring 100km winds to North Island Sunday or next week

02:14
The alarming figures come as 2018 marks the 125th anniversary of women getting the vote in NZ.

Despite great strides being made, women take backwards step when it comes to senior workplace positions

2018 marks the 125th anniversary of women getting the vote in NZ.

00:30
Unfortunately the bees didn’t survive the drenching near in Eskdale.

Watch: Beekeeper struggles in attempt to salvage hive in murky waist high Hawke’s Bay floodwater

The apiculture drama played out in Eskdale today and sadly didn't end well.

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

Opinion: Julie Anne Genter would deliver effective tonic of political realism for Greens as they up weigh who should be co-leader

Marama Davidson's (Genter's rival for the position) push on poverty would drive the party even further down a dead end street, writes John Armstrong.

00:28
The video was shot over Blue Duck Station.

Watch: Helicopter footage shows hills in Ruapehu District heavily scarred after severe rain

Supplies have been sent in by helicopter for guests cut off in a lodge.

01:12
The TVNZ weatherman tracks the cyclone currently well north of the country in the Pacific Ocean.

Will Cylone Hola hit NZ? Dan Corbett has the latest as the storm approaches Category 5

The cyclone is currently gaining strength near New Caledonia before tracking south.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 