Hawke's Bay Prison's gang-dominated violence problems revealed

Violence and bullying is rife at gang-dominated Hawke's Bay Prison with no obvious plan to deal with gang activity, according to a critical report aimed at bringing the prison up to UN standards.

Eight inspectors from the ombudsman's office made an unannounced visit to the 730-bed prison at the end of last year.

Chief Ombudsman Judge Peter Boshier's report, released this week, describes the prison as "an institution of two halves" where in the high-security side there were concerns about fundamental issues of safety and decency.

Although half the muster had gang affiliation (there were 171 Mongrel Mob members and 99 Black Power among the 354 prisoners who were in gangs), the prison had no obvious strategy to deal with gangs and anti-bullying efforts were ineffective.

There was an atmosphere of boredom and frustration in the high-security unit because of limited staff interaction and not enough constructive activities.

There were problems providing clean bedding and clothing for prisoners and many mattress covers were stained and mouldy.

"Prisoners in the high-security units were washing clothing in buckets on the wings," the report said.

The investigators surveyed prisoners and 43 per cent reported they had been assaulted, although one-third of assaults were unreported.

Around 48 per cent said they had been bullied.

However, Judge Boshier said there were some good aspects to the institution, particularly its efforts to establish itself as a working prison.

He has made a number of recommendations, which will need to be reported back on within six months.

In response, chief custodial officer Neil Beales says Hawke's Bay Prison is challenging because of the high numbers of gang members.

"Gang participation accounts for a significant proportion of violence both in prison and the community," he said in a statement.

Many of the ombudsman's recommendations were being acted on and Mr Beales said it was also pleasing to see there were many positive aspects in the report.

Hawke's Bay

