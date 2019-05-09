Hawke's Bay mayors' gang patch ban rejected by Police Minister

Banning gang patches in public places will not curb a rise in gang activity and violence in Hawke's Bay, the Police Minister says.

"Police take this issue seriously. I take this issue seriously. We do need to do more to get on top of the gang problem," he said.

"That is why out of the 1800 new police officers promised by the coalition government, 700 officers have been earmarked into fighting organised crime."

Mr Nash, who is also the MP for Napier, said a new police unit focusing on gangs had recently been set up in Hawke's Bay, working out of Hastings.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said local leaders could not deal with the problem alone.

"This proliferation of violence ... our communities have told us they have had enough," she said.

"This issue is bigger than local government. We are pretty powerless to manage this so we are seeking support from Minister Nash and the government to help us."

Wairoa mayor Craig Little said the Mongrel Mob Barbarians gang was taking advantage of a policing shortage in his town, and P and gang violence was now everywhere.

While more police were desperately needed he also wanted to see a ban on gang patches.

"I've told the gang leaders I don't want to see gang patches down our main street. It's not a good look and it's intimidation. People don't like it," he said.

A lifetime member of Black Power and community advocate Denis O'Reilly said the rise in gang violence in Hawke's Bay was the worst he had seen since the 1980s and was "very concerning". But he agreed a patch ban would not stop the violence.

"The force majeure is methamphetamine," he said. "The people who organise the importation and distribution of methamphetamine don't wear patches."

The only way to reduce gang violence was to reduce demand for methamphetamine and provide meaningful jobs for young people so they did not want to - or have to - join a gang, Mr O'Reilly said.