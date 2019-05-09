TODAY |

Hawke's Bay mayors call 'urgent meeting' with Minister of Police over 'deeply concerning' gang activity

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay

Hawke’s Bay regional mayors are calling for more action to be taken against gangs in the region following several incidents.

They met today for an "urgent meeting" to discuss concerns about the confronting rise in gang population and issues in Hawke's Bay.

Incidents include Mongrel Mob patching ceremonies at tourist spot Te Mata Peak and an incident where a gang member was thrown though the library window in Hastings, according to the NZ Herald.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst is calling for a ban on patches in public areas, such as parks and reserves, not just government establishments. Whanganui tried a similar thing in 2011 with a bylaw but it was deemed unlawful by a judge as it violated freedom of expression.

However, recent activities reported throughout the region highlight the negative impact that some gangs are having on communities and their whānau in Hawke’s Bay through violence and dealing of methamphetamine, a statement from the mayors says.

In a joint statement, the Mayors of Napier, Hastings, Wairoa and Central Hawke's Bay, and the Chair of the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council said: "We know our communities are deeply concerned about this issue. Some of the activity taking place across our communities is intimidating and we will not stand for it.

"Today we have called for an urgent meeting with the Minister of Police [Stuart Nash] to raise our concerns and demand action."

Earlier this year, the region’s mayors met with police leaders to further understand the complexities involved in this issue.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The maunga hosts hikers, tourists, the odd wedding and sometimes gang patching ceremonies. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Hawke's Bay
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Thunder, rain and possible tornadoes forecast for today
    2
    Benny Haerewa
    Man who killed 4-year-old James Whakaruru 20 years ago admits 11 more charges
    3
    Drugs, firearms and cash recovered as part of a police investigation into two drug syndicates in Wellington.
    Over $1m in assets seized, 35 arrested and 200 charges expected in meth investigation
    4
    Environmental groups are disrupting the first day of the Minerals Forum held at the Dunedin Centre.
    Police use bolt cutters to remove protesters from Dunedin coal conference
    5
    A petition is gaining traction in the area as people campaign against two licensing trusts which have put restrictions in place.
    West Aucklanders, fed up with alcohol purchasing restrictions, campaign for 'fairness'
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    05:32
    Fair Go gets involved to help sort a solution.

    Who is at fault if your parcel doesn't arrive safely? Fair Go investigates a stolen package

    Thunder, rain and possible tornadoes forecast for today
    Benny Haerewa

    Man who killed 4-year-old James Whakaruru 20 years ago admits 11 more charges
    05:02
    Whena Owen looks into the state of our mental health services ahead of Budget 2019.

    Q+A panel: New Zealand's mental health system should not be a 'political football'