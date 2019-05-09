Hawke's Bay mayors call 'urgent meeting' with Minister of Police over 'deeply concerning' gang activity

Hawke’s Bay regional mayors are calling for more action to be taken against gangs in the region following several incidents.

They met today for an "urgent meeting" to discuss concerns about the confronting rise in gang population and issues in Hawke's Bay.

Incidents include Mongrel Mob patching ceremonies at tourist spot Te Mata Peak and an incident where a gang member was thrown though the library window in Hastings, according to the NZ Herald.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst is calling for a ban on patches in public areas, such as parks and reserves, not just government establishments. Whanganui tried a similar thing in 2011 with a bylaw but it was deemed unlawful by a judge as it violated freedom of expression.

However, recent activities reported throughout the region highlight the negative impact that some gangs are having on communities and their whānau in Hawke’s Bay through violence and dealing of methamphetamine, a statement from the mayors says.

In a joint statement, the Mayors of Napier, Hastings, Wairoa and Central Hawke's Bay, and the Chair of the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council said: "We know our communities are deeply concerned about this issue. Some of the activity taking place across our communities is intimidating and we will not stand for it.

"Today we have called for an urgent meeting with the Minister of Police [Stuart Nash] to raise our concerns and demand action."