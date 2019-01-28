Hawke's Bay man's trial on slavery and human trafficking charges begins

A jury of six men and six women have been selected for the trial of the first person in New Zealand to be charged with both human trafficking and slavery offences.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Joseph Auga Matamata is on trial at Napier High Court facing 11 charges of human trafficking and 13 charges of dealing in slaves over a 25-year period from 1994.

The 65-year-old Samoan national, also known as Viliamu Samu, lives in Hastings and was arrested in December 2018 after a two-year investigation by both Immigration NZ and Police.

It's alleged Matamata brought people from Samoa to New Zealand with the promise of work in the horticulture industry, however once they were in New Zealand, Matamata did not pay them for the work completed, which was often long hours and days on end.

It's also alleged Matamata took their passports, and physically and verbally abused his victims.

Each slavery charge carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison, while the human trafficking charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison or a $500,000 fine.