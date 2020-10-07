Hawke's Bay man runs shearing competition between professional women who've never done it before

A Hawke’s Bay man running shearing competition between professional women who’ve never done it before is this week's ASB Good as Gold winner.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Women in Wool was founded by a humble and genuinely caring shearing contractor to help raise funds and awareness to the declining mental health of farmers in rural New Zealand.

Colin Watson-Paul brought together seven professional women from various walks of life and through hours of his own time, he’s taught them how to shear sheep, culminating in a charity shearing event that managed to raise $41,000 for Farmstrong.

All of these Women in Wool have continued their shearing journey thanks to Colin and ASB wanted to show their support with $5,000 for Farmstrong’s wellbeing programme and a prize of $5,000 for Colin to spend however he wishes.