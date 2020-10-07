TODAY |

Hawke's Bay man runs shearing competition between professional women who've never done it before

Source:  1 NEWS

A Hawke’s Bay man running shearing competition between professional women who’ve never done it before is this week's ASB Good as Gold winner.

Colin Watson-Paul runs The Women and Wool Farmstrong Fundraiser. Source: Seven Sharp

Women in Wool was founded by a humble and genuinely caring shearing contractor to help raise funds and awareness to the declining mental health of farmers in rural New Zealand.

Colin Watson-Paul brought together seven professional women from various walks of life and through hours of his own time, he’s taught them how to shear sheep, culminating in a charity shearing event that managed to raise $41,000 for Farmstrong.

All of these Women in Wool have continued their shearing journey thanks to Colin and ASB wanted to show their support with $5,000 for Farmstrong’s wellbeing programme and a prize of $5,000 for Colin to spend however he wishes.

Check out the awesome moment he is surprised with the reward in the Seven Sharp video above.

