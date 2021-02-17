Hawke's Bay man on a mission to increase QR scanning by boosting codes

While New Zealand has dropped down the lockdown levels, we’re still not out of the Covid woods.

Using your phone to scan in when you visit places will help New Zealand maintain a Covid-19-free country.

But a lot of people still aren’t doing it and in some shops, the QR codes aren't super obvious.

So one Havelock North man's been on a mission to change that in supermarkets.

"From about September on, it's really bugged me that people have been able to walk blithely into the supermarkets and other shops and walk past the QR codes," Patrick Dingemans told Seven Sharp.

He's far too polite to preach and is instead tackling the problem the good old-fashioned way, asking supermarkets to put codes by tills.

"It was a telephone conversation and then I said, 'May I send you an email,' and they said yes," Dingemans says.

Next step was talking to his local representative, Tukituki MP Anna Lorck of Labour.

"And I've asked her to approach other MPs to see if we can extend the regulation the Government introduced," he says.

If you want something done, Dingemans reckons, start local, then take it to the top.

And so far, so good. Ten out of 11 Hawke's Bay supermarkets are stepping up and putting QR codes up at check-outs.

At New World Havelock North, they even have two of them.

Dingemans now has sights now firmly set on the nation.

"If they've got a QR code looking at them, and they know they can do it, hopefully they will," he says.