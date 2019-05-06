TODAY |

Hawke's Bay man charged over death of baby girl

Source:  1 NEWS

A Hawke’s Bay man has been charged over the death of a seven-month-old girl in Porangahau, Central Hawke’s Bay, in October 2019.

A file image of a set of scales in a courtroom. Source: 1 NEWS

The 27-year-old man is charged with causing grievous bodily harm. He is scheduled to appear in Hastings District Court on 13 May, .

The charges follow a lengthy police investigation into the baby’s death at a residential address in Porangahau on 8 October 2019.

Police say emergency services called to the property found the baby unresponsive and tragically, she was unable to be revived.

