Hawke's Bay man arrested after 'aggravated robbery' outside Pak'nSave

Hawke’s Bay police have arrested a 34-year-old man after an alleged aggravated robbery outside Pak'nSave Tamatea on Sunday.

NZ Police. Source: istock.com

The man allegedly approached a person sitting in their car and presented a hammer, demanding they get out of the vehicle. He then pulled them from the driver’s seat, police said in a statement.

"When a security guard attempted to intervene, they were threatened as well.

"The man was unable to get the vehicle into gear, so fled on foot before police arrived at the scene."

Police conducted a search warrant at the man’s house on Tuesday afternoon and charged him with aggravated robbery.

“This was a very scary experience for our victim and we are delighted to make a quick arrest,” Acting Detective Sergeant James Forgie said.

“This was a random attack but the public has a right to feel safe under these circumstances."