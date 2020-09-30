TODAY |

Hawke's Bay iwi leader calls for tangi costs to be funded by Government for some Māori

Source:  1 NEWS

A Hawke's Bay iwi leader is calling for more funding for bereaved families to help pay for tangihanga.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Some families are turning to loans to help pay for funeral costs. Source: 1 NEWS

It's being suggested superannuation money could be put towards funeral costs. 

Ngahiwi Tomoana of Ngāti Kahungunu wants funeral costs covered by the Government for all Māori who die after 55, and before they can claim superannuation at 65.

“The straight expenses of the funeral will set back the next generation or the whānau back five to 10 years to pay that off," Tomoana told 1 NEWS. 

Hastings funeral director Noel Morris says the cost of a family's account after the funeral is a "shock" for many. 

His funeral home offers discounted rates to local iwi members, but some still turn to loans.

He says he knows of families who have had to sell items just to come up with a deposit. 

"We try to tailor the immediate funeral needs rather than get something that’s far too expensive."

Some Government help does already exist. Families can access around $2000 from the Ministry of Social Development to help cover funerals bills.

While private super and KiwSaver are paid out when a loved one passes, tax expert Mark Keating believes the idea of early access has merit too. 

But he says it would have to apply to everyone. 

"It's more a matter of finding a principal of fairness so people who have paid into a superannuation system all their life get to enjoy some form of return for their family."

New Zealand
Social Issues
Māori Issues
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:03
'Morally wrong' – Party leaders at loggerheads over abuse of Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme by companies
2
More than half of Kiwis think now is not the right time for tax cuts - poll
3
President Trump 'must pay back' over $455 million in next four years
4
Northland housing market under pressure as Kiwis flock home
5
Seven Sharp reporter's heartfelt plea to Kiwi men this Blue September
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police expand team investigating alleged abuse at Dilworth school
02:09

Union representing Tauranga bus drivers say they need protection after a series of recent threats

Two people dead following separate crashes in Bay of Plenty, Waikato this afternoon

02:02

More than half of Kiwis think now is not the right time for tax cuts - poll