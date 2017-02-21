 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Hawke's Bay iwi hoping to generate $100m worth of deals with Chinese

share

Yvonne Tahana 

1 NEWS Maori Affairs Reporter

Ngati Kahungunu is hosting a two-day economic summit with some Chinese business people this week.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Yvonne Tahana

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
Five people are believed to be on board the plane which crashed in Melbourne this morning.

'No one survived the crash' - police confirm five golfers on board charter plane dead after crashing into Melbourne shopping centre

01:27
2
The man who filmed the incident says there were 'another half a dozen near misses' over a 40km stretch of road.

Watch: Exasperated local films car weaving erratically across Otago's notorious Crown Range

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:33
4
Senior Sergeant Alastair Dickie says things went from bad to worse and the man lost a lot of blood.

Man's hand remains 'just' attached after Dunedin machete attack

01:06
5

Junior doctors settle dispute over rosters with DHBs

02:01
Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.

Boss who hired Ministry of Transport $726,000 fraudster 'not embarrassed'

Joanne Harrison's fraud was first revealed by 1 NEWS last year and today she's been sentenced to nearly four years in jail.

02:38
A wall has been built for the families as a place to come and find tranquillity, to honour those lost in quakes.

Touching tribute - 185 Canterbury quake victims memorialised on wall unveiled to families

The memorial will be blessed in front of a private audience, including family members.

00:27
Jono Kitto bravely spoke about the struggles of mental illness within professional rugby.

'I wanted to die' – former Bay of Plenty halfback reveals battle with depression

Jono Kitto bravely spoke about the struggles of mental illness within professional rugby.

01:25
The Blues coach spoke about the need for current and former players to speak up after the passing of Dan Vickerman.

Watch: 'Rugby players aren't bulletproof... This game doesn't sustain you' - Tana Umaga wary of retirement struggles

The Blues coach addressed mental health issues in the game in the wake of Dan Vickerman's death.

00:55
One witness said the small plane exploded like an 'atomic bomb' into a massive 'fireball' after it crashed into DFO Essendon this morning.

Video: 'Like an atomic bomb going off' - witness describes moment plane fatally crashed in Melbourne

Five golfers on board a small aircraft that was heading to King Island are believed to be dead after the plane crashed shortly after taking off.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ