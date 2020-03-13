Hawke's Bay iwi encourages 'Kahungunu Wave' in place of virus-spreading handshakes

Hawke's Bay iwi Ngāti Kahungunu say a tradition 'Kahungunu Wave' should be used in place of handshakes to help prevent the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

Ngāti Kahungunu chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana, left, demosntrates a 'Kahungunu Wave' in place of a handshake with an iwi member. Source: Ngāti Kahungunu

The 'Kahungunu Wave' consists of a strong raise of the eyebrows, and iwi chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana said could even be used in place of other traditional greetings, like hongi.

"The Kahungunu wave is the raising of the eyebrows in greeting, in affirmation, in exasperation, or in seduction," Mr Tomoana said.

"The nickname for Ngāti Kahungunu descendants over the past 200 years was Ngā Tukemata o Kahungunu, meaning the 'bushy eyebrows of Kahungunu'.

"In this pandemic 'coronavirus' atmosphere, we are urging all Ngāti Kahungunu to revert to our tikanga, the 'Kahungunu wave' – Te Mihi ā-Tukemata a Kahungunu.

"It is all right not to hongi, it is all right not to kiss, it is all right not to hug, it is all right to put a rāhui around yourself and around your whānau and friends."

Source: 1 NEWS

Health agencies across the globe have been issuing advice as the coronavirus has spread, urging people to avoid handshakes and to frequently wash their hands with soap, as well as avoiding touching one's face.

The iwi's own version of that is based on Kahungunu himself, who was known to travel alone rather than in groups.

"Everywhere he went, he would help build and strengthen communities as he revealed his hardworking ethics by gathering food, building houses, constructing and designing pā," Mr Tomoana said.

Source: 1 NEWS

As well as a greeting, the 'Kahungunu Wave' could also be a sign of romance to come.

"The symbol of his multi marriages, (some say eight, some say 13) was the raising of his eyebrows to attract or enact a romantic liaison.

"Every time he did raise his eyebrows or did the 'Kahungunu wave', a new hapū was formed."